Day of prayer, fasting for Venezuela’s Catholics

July 21, 2017

Venezuela’s bishops have declared July 21 to be a day of prayer and fasting.

The prelates called on the faithful to ask God to bless the efforts of the Venezuelan people for freedom, justice, and peace, and to entrust their nation to Our Lady of Coromoto—Venezuela’s patroness, and a reference to a 1652 Marian apparition.

The bishops previously declared August 2, 2016, and May 21, 2017, to be days of prayer and fasting. The current day follows last week’s urgent message from the bishops decrying rising oppression.

