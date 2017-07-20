Catholic World News

Central African Republic: Muslims take refuge in Catholic cathedral

July 20, 2017

More than 2,000 Muslims have sought refuge in the Catholic cathedral in Bangassou, in the Central African Republic, to escape sectarian violence.

The Muslim refugees have fled from attacks by the anti-Balaka militia group. An estimated 100,000 people have been driven from their homes in the conflict that has plagued the Central African Republic for several years. The anti-Balaka forces—composed primarily of Christians, but repudiated by Church leaders—have been condemned for multiple human-rights violations.

