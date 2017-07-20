Catholic World News

Charlie Gard offered permanent-resident status in US

July 20, 2017

The US House of Representatives has approved a measure that would grant permanent-resident status to Charlie Gard, enabling the 11-month-old child to travel to an American hospital for medical treatment.

The measure would become relevant only if authorities in the United Kingdom allow for the child to be moved to another facility for experimental treatment.

