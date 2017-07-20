Catholic World News

Facebook restores Catholic pages, says blocking was accidental

July 20, 2017

Facebook has restored full access to more than 20 Catholic pages that had been blocked on July 18, saying that the blockage was due to an error.

“This incident was triggered accidentally by a spam-detection tool,” Facebook said. A spokesman explained that Facebook routinely blocks pages that are suspected of using computers to inflate their traffic figures artificially. The Catholic pages that were blocked had apparently been flagged by Facebook’s own computer searches because an unusual number of users had submitted similar comments.

