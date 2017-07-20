Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: government corruption has aided Boko Haram

July 20, 2017

Speaking in Hungary, a Nigerian bishop said that government corruption has helped foster the Boko Haram jihadist insurgency.

Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme ministers in Maiduguri, a center of Boko Haram activity.

The prelate called on foreign donors who wish to help the needy to send funds to the Church, rather than the government.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!