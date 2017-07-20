Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State condemns attack on crowd outside Venezuelan church

July 20, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, condemned an attack by supporters of President Nicolas Maduro on a crowd outside a church near Caracas.

After Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Catia on July 16, armed Maduro supporters fired on a crowd of voters outside the church, killing one person and injuring several others. Hundreds took refuge in the church until the cardinal was able to mediate their safe departure.

The day was a tense one in Venezuela: amid rising malnutrition and fears of a future Marxist dictatorship, over seven million Venezuelans took part in an unofficial plebiscite on President Maduro’s proposal to convoke an assembly to rewrite the nation’s constitution.

In his telegram to Cardinal Urosa, Cardinal Parolin also expressed hope that the Maduro regime would “listen to the request for liberty, reconciliation, and well-being that comes from the Venezuelan people,” according to a L’Osservatore Romano report.

