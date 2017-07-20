Catholic World News

Caritas rues ‘lack of political will’ to address hunger, ecological problems

July 20, 2017

The Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies recently called upon participants in a UN meeting to make greater efforts to address hunger and ecological concerns.

Citing two UN Sustainable Development Goals that address these issues, Caritas Internationalis said in a statement that “changing political priorities, lack of resources and [lack of] political will” are hindering efforts in these areas.

