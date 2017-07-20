Catholic World News

Caritas rues ‘lack of political will’ to address hunger, ecological problems

July 20, 2017

The Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies recently called upon participants in a UN meeting to make greater efforts to address hunger and ecological concerns.

Citing two UN Sustainable Development Goals that address these issues, Caritas Internationalis said in a statement that “changing political priorities, lack of resources and [lack of] political will” are hindering efforts in these areas.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop