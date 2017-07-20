Catholic World News

80th anniversary of French ecumenical initiative

July 20, 2017

The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page article recalling that July 2017 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Dombes Group, an ecumenical initiative in Lyon, France.

Father Paul Couturier (1881-1953), a French ecumenical pioneer, established the group of 20 Catholic and 20 Protestant theologians, which still meets annually.

The article’s author, Enzo Bianchi, is founder of the Italian ecumenical Monastic Community of Bose. Bianchi highlighted the Dombes Group’s emphasis on mutual conversion.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!