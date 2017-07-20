Catholic World News

Russian high court affirms ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses

July 20, 2017

Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld an earlier court decision banning the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The court accepted the Putin administration’s argument that the group’s literature incites hatred.

The group, founded in 1870 by Charles Taze Russell, has 395 congregations in Russia, which the court ordered to be disbanded. The United States and EU condemned the Russian court decision.

