Pontifical abuse commission member praises Regensburg bishop for confronting abuse

July 20, 2017

The publication of a report on widespread abuse at the famous choir school associated with the Diocese of Regensberg, Germany, manifests a “courageous” attitude on the part of the local bishop, according to a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

Father Hans Zollner, SJ, told Vatican Radio that the report is a “courageous step forward” and “shows that the bishop [Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer] is very courageous in taking on an issue that has been looming for many years.”

Father Zollner is the president of the Center for Child Protection of the Pontifical Gregorian University.

