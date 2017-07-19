Archbishop Paglia explains new direction for Pontifical Academy for Life
July 19, 2017
Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia explained the new strategic vision of the Pontifical Academy for Life in an interview with Austen Ivereigh for Crux.
The Italian prelate brushed aside criticism that the Pontifical Academy has downgraded its commitment to the pro-life struggle, explaining that the institution will now pursue a more diverse agenda. He spoke about a commitment to the environment, observing that in the Book of Genesis, God gives Adam and Eve a mandate to care for his Creation.
Archbishop Paglia criticized groups that oppose abortion without also devoting attention to issues such as the environment and the death penalty, and questioned the effectiveness of organizations that may be “stuck in a fortress raising the flags of a few principles.”
“We have now the urgent task of broadening our vision,” the archbishop said.
Posted by: Thomas Van -
Today 7:51 PM ET USA
cincinattus: I don't deem it to be false and defamatory, seeing that the artist who made the mural himself described it as erotic. If you have another interpretation, feel free to share it.
Posted by: cincinnatus -
Today 7:40 PM ET USA
If i were moderating comments, I would not have posted the jackbene Paglia comment judging it to not be logical charitable related to the topic or making a positive contribution. If I were the editor and saw it posted I would removeit for the same reasons, holding my breath as to its being false snd defamatory, and would discipline whoever posted it
Posted by: jackbene3651 -
Today 6:09 PM ET USA
What about the homo-erotica mural in your cathedral?
Posted by: Jim Hanink -
Today 5:51 PM ET USA
We read in the Crux "puff piece" that: "But then, says Paglia, [PAV] Catholics don’t all agree on everything, either with each other or with him, and that’s all to the good." Nor do I. As quoted his position shows an ignorance of the wide-ranging commitments that so many pro-life people have. He might, for a start, check out the American Solidarity Party. Also, need we really remind him how many groups that focus on the environment or, say, poverty are pro-abortion?