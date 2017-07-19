Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia explains new direction for Pontifical Academy for Life

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia explained the new strategic vision of the Pontifical Academy for Life in an interview with Austen Ivereigh for Crux.

The Italian prelate brushed aside criticism that the Pontifical Academy has downgraded its commitment to the pro-life struggle, explaining that the institution will now pursue a more diverse agenda. He spoke about a commitment to the environment, observing that in the Book of Genesis, God gives Adam and Eve a mandate to care for his Creation.

Archbishop Paglia criticized groups that oppose abortion without also devoting attention to issues such as the environment and the death penalty, and questioned the effectiveness of organizations that may be “stuck in a fortress raising the flags of a few principles.”

“We have now the urgent task of broadening our vision,” the archbishop said.

