Maronites to commemorate Eastern martyrs

July 19, 2017

The Maronite Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, will commemorate a Day of the Martyrs of the Eastern Churches on July 31.

The Encyclopedia of Martyrs of the Eastern Churches by Father Elias Khalil will be released in Dimane, Lebanon, the preceding day.

The initiative is part of the Maronite Catholic Church’s Year of Martyrdom and Martyrs, which concludes in March 2018.

