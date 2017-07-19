Catholic World News

Austria: majority of altar servers are girls

July 19, 2017

Nearly a quarter century after the practice of female altar servers became licit, 55% of Austria’s 45,000 altar servers are girls, according to statistics published by the Archdiocese of Vienna.

In addition, 2,800 of the 5,000 persons who supervise altar servers in Austria are women.

