Immigration: USCCB renews support for DACA
July 19, 2017
The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration called on the Trump administration not to end a 2012 program that grants work authorization and a reprieve from deportation to over 750,000 youth who entered the nation illegally as children.
“I urge the administration to continue administering the DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and to publicly ensure that DACA youth are not priorities for deportation,” Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin said in a July 18 statement.
Calling for comprehensive immigration reform, the prelate emphasized that “DACA is not a permanent solution.”
He added:
To DACA youth and their families, please know that the Catholic Church stands in solidarity with you. We recognize your intrinsic value as children of God. We understand the anxiety and fear you face and we appreciate and applaud the daily contributions you make with your families, to local communities and parishes, and to our country. We support you on your journey to reach your God-given potential.
References:
- USCCB Chairman Expresses Ongoing Support for DACA; Calls on Administration and Congress to Ensure Permanent Protection for DACA Youth (USCCB)
- Trump May End Up Killing DACA After All (Foreign Policy)
Posted by: unum -
Today 6:43 PM ET USA
Is Bishop Vásquez saying that the bishops support lawbreaking and disrespect for the laws of the U.S.? Can he explain why this position is consistent with Christ's admonition in Scripture to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's?
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:25 AM ET USA
Our Bishops need to keep in mind that they (and Hollywood celebrities) do not suffer any consequences of open borders and uncontrolled immigration. Trump was elected by the People to address this problem among many others.