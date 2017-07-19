Catholic World News

Immigration: USCCB renews support for DACA

July 19, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration called on the Trump administration not to end a 2012 program that grants work authorization and a reprieve from deportation to over 750,000 youth who entered the nation illegally as children.

“I urge the administration to continue administering the DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and to publicly ensure that DACA youth are not priorities for deportation,” Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin said in a July 18 statement.

Calling for comprehensive immigration reform, the prelate emphasized that “DACA is not a permanent solution.”

He added:

To DACA youth and their families, please know that the Catholic Church stands in solidarity with you. We recognize your intrinsic value as children of God. We understand the anxiety and fear you face and we appreciate and applaud the daily contributions you make with your families, to local communities and parishes, and to our country. We support you on your journey to reach your God-given potential.

