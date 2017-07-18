Catholic World News

Two priests kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo

July 18, 2017

Two Catholic priests were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 17.

A group of masked and armed men reportedly attacked the parish of Notre Dame in Bunyuka, in the northeast of the country, and abducted Father Pierre Akilimali and Father Charles Kipasa.

The local Beni-Butembo diocese and the Congolese bishops’ conference condemned the kidnapping and urged government security officials to “do everything possible to free the two priests from the hands of kidnappers and dismantle the criminal network that destabilized peace in the region of Beni.” The bishops’ conference reminded officials that three Assumptionists priests, kidnapped from a nearby parish in October 2012, still remain missing.

