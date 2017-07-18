Catholic World News

Widespread abuse charged in German choir school

July 18, 2017

More than 500 choir boys suffered abuse at the famous choir school associated with the Diocese of Regensberg, Germany, over a period of 45 years, according to an investigator’s report.

The report found that 500 boys were physically abused, and 67 were sexually abused, by teachers and staff at the Domspatzen choir school between 1945 and 1992. According to lawyer Ulrich Weber, who prepared the report, the abuse peaked in the 1960s and 1970s, when the choir was directed by Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, the brother of the former Pontiff. Weber said that he was inclined to “assume” that the choir director would have been aware of the abuse; Msgr. Ratzinger has said that he was not aware of complaints.

