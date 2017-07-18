Catholic World News

Italian priest named no. 2 official at Vatican doctrinal congregation

July 18, 2017

Pope Francis named Msgr. Giacomo Morandi as the Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on July 18 and raised him to the dignity of archbishop.

Msgr. Morandi, the Congregation’s undersecretary since 2015, succeeds Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer, SJ, who was named the Congregation’s prefect on July 1.

Born in 1965 and ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Modena-Nonantola in 1990, Msgr. Morandi holds a licentiate in biblical studies from the Biblicum (1992) and a licentiate and doctorate in the theology of evangelization from the Pontifical Gregorian University (2008).

He has served as his archdiocese’s vicar general and as an instructor in patristic exegesis at the Pontifical Oriental Institute.

