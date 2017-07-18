Catholic World News

Prelate urges Trump administration to raise refugee cap

July 18, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration called upon the Trump administration to raise its cap on admission of refugees to the United States.

A presidential executive order in March reduced the cap from 110,000 to 50,000.

“I note with sadness that the new US refugee admissions cap of 50,000 individuals has been reached this week,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, as he called upon the administration to raise the cap to 75,000.

He added:

While certain refugees who have ‘bona fide relationships’ will still be allowed to arrive, I remain deeply concerned about the human consequences of this limitation and its impact on vulnerable refugees such as unaccompanied refugee children, elderly and infirm refugees, and religious minorities. Now, these vulnerable populations will not be able to access needed protection and will continue to face danger and exploitation.

