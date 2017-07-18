Catholic World News

Ireland: national collection to address ‘greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II’

July 18, 2017

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has announced a special collection at all Masses on July 22 and 23 to address the hunger crisis that affects 25 million people in Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

“The United Nations has described the situation in the drought-ravaged parts of Africa as the greatest humanitarian crisis since the Second World War,” the bishops’ conference stated.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, said that “the large number of people affected may shock us, but we must realize that behind these stark numbers are real people: mothers and fathers unable to provide for their hungry children.”

Bishop William Crean of Cloyne added:

Globally, this crisis has received very little attention. Appeals for aid are underfunded … The world is distracted by the actions of a handful of powerful politicians, while in east Africa millions suffer in silence. It is unacceptable for so many to go hungry.

