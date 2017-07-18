Catholic World News

New governor general named for Order of the Holy Sepulchre

July 18, 2017

Cardinal Edwin O’Brien, the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, recently named Leonardo Visconti di Modrone as the Order’s governor general.

Visconti di Modrone, who has served as Italy’s ambassador to Spain, succeeds Agostino Borromeo, who completed two four-year terms.

“I want to serve the Order in continuity with my predecessor,” the new governor general said in a interview. “We must pay homage to him as he leaves a healthy legacy: we have never had so many members and so many donations.”

Visconti di Modrone paid tribute to Cardinal O’Brien, who has served as the Order’s Grand Master since 2012:

He himself sets the example by frequently traveling to meet our members and to encourage their spiritual life and their mission of service to the Mother Church which is in the Holy Land. His visits, in recent years, have revitalized the Order in a truly exceptional way.

The Order, founded in the Middle Ages, exists to foster the sanctification of its members and support the Church in the Holy Land.

