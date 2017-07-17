Catholic World News

Oakland diocese sues cathedral builders, architects for design flaws

July 17, 2017

The Diocese of Oakland, California, has brought suit against architects and contractors involved in the building of the city’s new cathedral, pointing to “design and/or construction defects and damages.”

In the suit, the diocese reveals that water damage has led to sagging floors, cracked walls, and warped doorways in the Cathedral of Christ the Light. The cathedral, built at a cost of $175 million, was completed in 2008.

