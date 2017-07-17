Catholic World News

Boko Haram destroys Nigerian mosque

July 17, 2017

A suicide bombing organized by Boko Haram killed at least 8 people in a mosque in Maiduguri, in northern Nigeria on July 17.

A spokesman for the Maiduguri diocese remarked that the attack on a Mosque house of worship, by a group that claims Muslim inspirations shows that in fact “Boko Haram is an enemy of humanity.”

Over the last few months, Boko Haram attacked crowded places of Maiduguri and its suburbs, such as markets and hospitals. The jihadist group attacks civilians also because the latter have organized self-defense militias to try to limit their assaults,” Father Gideon Obasogie told the Fides news service. The bombing at the mosque followed a series of attacks on July 13 that caused 19 deaths.

