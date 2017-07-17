Catholic World News

Same-sex marriage not a major concern for Church, says German Cardinal Marx

July 17, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich argues that Germany’s acceptance of same-sex marriage is not a defeat for Catholicism. The German cardinal said that the Church should be more concerned about a history of intolerance toward homosexuals.

In an interview with Augsberger Algemeine, Cardinal Marx—who is president of the German bishops’ conference as well as a member of the Council of Cardinals—said that the Catholic Church should “express our regret that we did nothing to oppose” the German law that, until 1994, allowed for prosecution of homosexuals.

As for the June 30 vote to recognize same-sex marriages, Cardinal Marx said that it was not a concern for the Church. Church teachings cannot be encoded into law in a secular state, he said. When asked whether the legal acceptance of same-sex marriage indicated a loss in Catholic influence, he replied that “we don’t simply mold our opinions into laws and thereby measure the Church’s influence.”

“In a secular society, the state must make laws that are valid for everyone,” the cardinal said. He argued that the state’s acceptance of homosexual unions will not affect the Church’s understanding of marriage.

