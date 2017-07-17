Catholic World News

Bishops of central Africa region plead for peace

July 17, 2017

Concluding a plenary meeting last week, the Catholic bishops of Central Africa issued an appeal for an end to the violence in their region.

The bishops—from a region that includes Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo—begged “all who sow terror and death to stop the bloodshed and work for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation.”

The discussion at the meeting was centered inter-religious affairs. The bishops acknowledged that the subject is a delicate one in their volatile region, and said that they will issue a formal statement on the topic in the near future.

The bishops expressed concern about the death of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Bala in Cameroon, which the bishops of that country have insisted was a murder; the joint statement urged authorities to pursue the investigation.

