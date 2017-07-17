Catholic World News

Cardinal Meisner had ‘profound faith and sincere love for the Church,’ Pope says in telegram

July 17, 2017

The Vatican newspaper has published Pope Francis’s telegram of condolence following the death of Cardinal Joachim Meisner of Cologne, who passed away on July 5.

Cardinal Meisner was one of the four cardinals who submitted dubia asking the Pontiff for clarification of statements in the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

“With profound emotion I learned the news that Cardinal Joachim Meisner was suddenly and unexpectedly called from this earth by the God of Mercy,” Pope Francis said in his telegram to Cardinal Meisner’s successor, Cardinal Rainer Woelki.

The Pope added:

With profound faith and sincere love for the Church, Cardinal Meisner dedicated himself to proclaiming the Good News. May Christ the Lord reward him for his faithful and intrepid commitment in favor of the good of the people of the East and of the West, and make him a participant in the Communion of the Saints in heaven. I impart my heartfelt Apostolic Blessing to all those who, with prayer and sacrifice, commemorate the deceased Pastor.

