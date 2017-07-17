Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal laments international silence on Ukraine

July 17, 2017

At the invitation of Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches has visited the nation to show the Vatican’s solidarity with the faithful.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri prayed at the site of the 2013-14 Euromaidan protests, which led to the removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, as well as at the tomb of Cardinal Lubomyr Husar, who led the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church from 2001 to 2011.

Blessing a new cathedral in Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city, Cardinal Sandri lamented international silence on the war in Donbass, in which pro-Russian separatists, with the aid of Russian troops, have battled Ukrainian forces.

Cardinal Sandri preached that “on both human and Christian levels, love for truth with which the apostles entrusted us prohibits us from accepting the silence which has fallen on the conflict in Ukraine and on the suffering which has befallen tens of thousands of people.”

The prelate prayed in two cities in eastern Ukraine that were taken over by separatists and subsequently retaken by Ukrainian forces. He also visited a Caritas center where children affected by the war are fed.

Cardinal Sandri’s weeklong trip concludes on July 17.

