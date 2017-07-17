Catholic World News

Pontiff greets Carmelites, prays for Venezuela

July 17, 2017

Following the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on July 16, Pope Francis offered greetings to Carmelites and prayers for Venezuela, whose bishops warned recently of increased political repression.

“I would like to greet especially the Carmelite sisters and friars on their feast day,” the Pope said. “I hope that they can continue decidedly on the way of contemplation.”

The Pontiff added, “A special greeting goes to the Venezuelan Catholic community in Italy, renewing my prayer for your beloved country.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!