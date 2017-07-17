Catholic World News

Reach out to lapsed Christians, Pope says in video

July 17, 2017

The La Machi Agency, in collaboration with the Vatican Television Center, has produced a video associated with the Pope’s July 2017 prayer intention for lapsed Christians.

“Let us never forget that our joy is Jesus Christ—his faithful and inexhaustible love,” Pope Francis said in the brief video. “When a Christian becomes sad, it means that he has distanced himself from Jesus.”

The Pope added:

We must not leave him alone! We should offer him Christian hope—with our words, yes, but more with our testimony, with our freedom, with our joy.

