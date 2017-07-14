Catholic World News

Egyptian Christians scale back plans for public celebrations amid security fears

Coptic Christians in Egypt have scaled back plans for public events because of security fears, after being warned that authorities fear new attacks by Islamic extremist groups.

The Christian leaders revised their plans for summer events after a meeting with Egyptian military and security officials. At that meeting, the government officials discussed plans for setting up security at churches and other Christian institutions during major celebrations.

A spokesman for the Coptic Evangelical Church told the AsiaNews service that government officials “have informed us about the discovery of attack plans.” In response, church officials have postponed plans for conferences and summer programs. Regular worship services will be held on schedule, the spokesman said. The Coptic Orthodox Church has made similar adjustments.

