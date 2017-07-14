Catholic World News

American doctor will examine Charlie Gard

July 14, 2017

A High Court judge in England has ruled that an American specialist should be allowed to Charlie Gard, to give an opinion on whether the child could benefit from experimental treatment.

Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University Medical Center will examine next week Charlie Gard at the Greater Ormond Street Hospital in London. Based on his existing knowledge of the case, Dr. Hirano told the court that he believed there was a “11% to 56% chance” that his therapy would improve the boy’s condition. Dr. Hirano also testified that he saw no evidence Charlie Gard is in pain.

Doctors at Greater Ormond Street Hospital continue to state that they have exhausted all reasonable options for the boy’s treatment.

