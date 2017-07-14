Cardinal Schönborn: Amoris Laetitia is easy to understand
July 14, 2017
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna disputed the charge that his defense of Amoris Laetitia is not persuasive, during an address to an English audience.
Cardinal Schönborn said that he was surprised to learn that Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, had said that his interpretation of the papal document is “simply not convincing.” He responded by saying that Amoris Laetitia is a simple document to understand. In it, he said, Pope Francis is not changing Church teaching regarding marriage, but indicating that pastors must adapt that teaching to specific cases.
The Austrian cardinal went on to disagree with Cardinal Müller’s suggestion that the Pope should respond to the four cardinals who asked for clarification of Amoris Laetitia. Cardinal Schönborn said that cardinals are free to ask the Pope for an audience and to express concerns about a document, but they should not make their concerns public, nor should they try to force the Pope to respond. This, he said, is “absolutely inconvenient behavior.”
References:
- Cardinal Schönborn rejects Cardinal Müller's Criticism that his handling of Amoris Laetitia Debate is 'not convincing' (Tablet)
- Cardinal Müller questions manner of his dismissal, see divisions within Church (CWN, 7/10)
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 5:05 PM ET USA
AL may be easy to understand but the easy understanding makes it impossible to accept for faithful Catholic Bishops, priests and laity. Hence the multitude of requests to clarification.
-
Posted by: vjenkins78814 -
Today 4:40 PM ET USA
The church needs to tell couples that they need to adapt to the church's teaching. Many couples have been willing to live as brother and sister rather than go against Christ's teaching because they believe what Christ taught.
-
Posted by: shrink -
Today 3:50 PM ET USA
You gotta love Cdl Schönborn. AL sets the stage for abrogating the 6th commandment (on adultery) and Cdl Schönborn gives the Alfred E Newman response "What! me worry? There's nothin to see here, folks." Let's call it theological "gaslighting," which is this pontificate's way of getting ordinarily pious people to question their own sanity.