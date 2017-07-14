Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn: Amoris Laetitia is easy to understand

July 14, 2017

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna disputed the charge that his defense of Amoris Laetitia is not persuasive, during an address to an English audience.

Cardinal Schönborn said that he was surprised to learn that Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, had said that his interpretation of the papal document is “simply not convincing.” He responded by saying that Amoris Laetitia is a simple document to understand. In it, he said, Pope Francis is not changing Church teaching regarding marriage, but indicating that pastors must adapt that teaching to specific cases.

The Austrian cardinal went on to disagree with Cardinal Müller’s suggestion that the Pope should respond to the four cardinals who asked for clarification of Amoris Laetitia. Cardinal Schönborn said that cardinals are free to ask the Pope for an audience and to express concerns about a document, but they should not make their concerns public, nor should they try to force the Pope to respond. This, he said, is “absolutely inconvenient behavior.”

References: