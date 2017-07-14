Catholic World News

Papal trip to India planned for late 2017 or early 2018

July 14, 2017

A papal visit to India is being planned for the near future, a spokesman for the country’s bishops has disclosed.

“We are still hopeful that the visit (by Pope Francis to India) will take place at least early next year, if not earlier,” said Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas,the secretary-general of the Indian bishops’ conference. Officials at the Vatican and in New Delhi are trying to find dates for a papal visit that would accommodate both the Pontiff and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!