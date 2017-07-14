Catholic World News

‘Complaining Forbidden,’ reads poster on Pope’s door

July 14, 2017

Pope Francis has posted a sign on the door to his apartment in the St. Martha residence: “Complaining is forbidden.”

The sign, styled as a warning poster, says that people who complain suffer from poor morale and inability to solve problems. It recommends: “focus on your own potential and not on your limitations.”

The sign was a gift from an Italian psychologist, Salvo Noé, who met with the Pope after a public audience in June. Pope Francis immediately indicated his enthusiasm for the message, telling Noé: “I will put it on my office door.”

