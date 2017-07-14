‘An ecumenism of hate’
July 14, 2017
In an article entitled “An ecumenism of hate,” the July 14 edition of the Vatican newspaper offered a four-paragraph summary of a Civilta Cattolica essay decrying a “Manichean” strain in American conservatism and a political alliance between Catholics and Evangelical Protestants.
The Civilta Cattolica essay was written by Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s editor, who has been a regular adviser to the Pontiff; and Marcelo Figueroa, the Argentine Presbyterian pastor who was asked by Pope Francis to launch that nation’s edition of L’Osservatore Romano.
References:
- Un ecumenismo dell’odio (L’Osservatore Romano, p. 6)
- Papal advisers lash out at American conservatives, Catholic-Evangelical alliance (CWN, 7/13)
