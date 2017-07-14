Catholic World News

‘An ecumenism of hate’

July 14, 2017

In an article entitled “An ecumenism of hate,” the July 14 edition of the Vatican newspaper offered a four-paragraph summary of a Civilta Cattolica essay decrying a “Manichean” strain in American conservatism and a political alliance between Catholics and Evangelical Protestants.

The Civilta Cattolica essay was written by Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s editor, who has been a regular adviser to the Pontiff; and Marcelo Figueroa, the Argentine Presbyterian pastor who was asked by Pope Francis to launch that nation’s edition of L’Osservatore Romano.

