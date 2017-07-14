Catholic World News

Patriarch to displaced Iraqi Christians: return home before others take your land

July 14, 2017

The head of the Chaldean Catholic Church called upon Christians who fled the advance of ISIS to return home before others confiscate their land.

“Stop the internecine fights that cause division and, instead of wasting time waiting, take back possession of our land before others do,” Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako said in comments posted on his website. “This is the time to get back the land of our parents and our ancestors, their identity, their history and their heritage.”

The Patriarch acknowledged that “the road to eradicate ISIS from the region is still long and hard before we can rebuild what has been destroyed and before we can achieve peace, security and stability.”

