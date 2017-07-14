Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops condemn changes to labor law

July 14, 2017

The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil strongly criticized an overhaul of labor regulations approved by the legislature and signed into law by President Michel Temer.

Stating that the law is replete with “innumerable, evident, and irreparable unconstitutionalities and regressions,” the prelates criticized a provision capping monetary damages in labor suits based on plaintiff salaries.

The prelates also criticized the law for limiting the purview of courts in labor disputes and for allowing individuals to negotiate longer working days apart from collective bargaining.

