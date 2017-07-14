Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper chides Macron, Merkel for failing to assist migrants

July 14, 2017

An unsigned front-page article in the July 14 edition of L’Osservatore Romano criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for not doing more to help Italy in assisting Libyan migrants.

The newspaper reported that on the previous day alone, Italy rescued 4,100 people off the Libyan coast. L’Osservatore Romano chided the German and French leaders for offering a mere “formal solidarity,” a “solidarity of words.”

