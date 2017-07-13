Catholic World News

Papal advisers lash out at American conservatives, Catholic-Evangelical alliance

July 13, 2017

Two close advisers to Pope Francis have published an article in Civilta Cattolica in which they decry a “Manichean” strain in American conservativism and a political alliance between Catholics and Evangelical Protestants.

The essay in Civilta Cattolica argues that American conservative leaders, including Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, have been heavily influenced by fundamentalist Protestant thought. This influence, the authors claim, shows itself in a tendency that “divides reality between Good and absolute Evil” and encourages confrontation.

Many Americans “who profess themselves to be Catholic” have been drawn into the same way of thought, the authors argue. The essay expresses concern about the alliance of Catholics and Evangelical Protestants in the bloc identified as “values voters.”

“Clearly there is an enormous difference between these concepts and the ecumenism employed by Pope Francis with various Christian bodies and other religious confessions,” the authors write. “Francis wants to break the organic link between culture, politics, institution and Church.”

The Civilta Cattolica essay is co-authored by Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s editor, who has been a regular adviser to the Pontiff; and Marcelo Figueroa, the Argentinean Presbyterian pastor who was recruited by Pope Francis to launch an edition of L’Osservatore Romano for that country.

The appearance of the essay in Civilta Cattolica is itself significant, since the contents of the Jesuit journal are vetted by the Vatican in advance of publication.

