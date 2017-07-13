Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox leader pledges church work for disabled

July 13, 2017

Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II has promised that 5% of all church employment will be reserved for people with disabilities.

The new policy applies to Coptic schools, health-care facilities, and other church institutions.

