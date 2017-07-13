Catholic World News
Coptic Orthodox leader pledges church work for disabled
July 13, 2017
Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II has promised that 5% of all church employment will be reserved for people with disabilities.
The new policy applies to Coptic schools, health-care facilities, and other church institutions.
References:
- Coptic Patriarch Tawadros: 5% of jobs in churches and ecclesial works will be dedicated for the disabled (Fides)
