Contempt citation for lawyers in release of undercover Planned Parenthood videos

July 13, 2017

Two attorneys who represent David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress have been found in contempt of court for their role in the release of undercover videos showing Planned Parenthood officials and allies discussing the sale of fetal body parts.

Judge William Orrick, a federal judge in California, had issued an order against the further release of the undercover videos. He found that the two attorneys, Steve Cooley and Brent Ferreira, had violated that order.

Daleiden, the organizer of the undercover-video effort, was not included in the contempt-of-court finding, nor was the Center for Medical Progress. Judge Orrick is still weighing evidence on the question of whether they were involved in the released of the videos.

