Papal backing for ‘Laudato Si’ Pledge Campaign’

July 13, 2017

Pope Francis has endorsed an effort by the Global Catholic Climate Movement to persuade 1 million Catholics to show their support for Laudato Si‘ by pledging to live more simply and to pray for the protection of the environment.

The “Laudato Si‘ Pledge Campaign” has already been endorsed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, the head of the Vatican’s new dicastery for intergral human development; and by Cardinals Reinhard Marx of Munich and Blase Cupich of Chicago.

