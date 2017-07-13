Catholic World News

Yemeni official confirms: kidnapped priest is still alive

July 13, 2017

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian priest who was kidnapped in Yemen in March 2016, is still alive, the foreign minister of Yemen has stated.

Abdulmalik Abduljalil al Mekhlafi, the Yemeni foreign minister, said that his government is working energetically to secure the priest’s release from his captors, who are believed to be associated with the Islamic State.

In May, Father Uzhunnalil released a video in which he pleaded for help, saying that he needed medical attention.

