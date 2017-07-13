Catholic World News

California bill would forbid employee codes of conduct on abortion

July 13, 2017

The California Catholic Conference has announced its strong opposition to AB 569, a bill that forbids employers from firing or taking other adverse action against employees who have abortions.

The bill “targets religious employers who expect faithful public and workplace conduct by their employees, including those who teach at religious schools and are reasonably expected to model the principles of that faith,” the conference said in an action alert.

The state assembly has passed the bill in a 54-17 vote. The legislation awaits a vote in the state senate.

The bill also forbids “requiring an employee to sign code of conduct or similar document that purports to deny any employee the right to make his or her own reproductive health care decisions, including the use of a particular drug, device, or medical service.”

References: