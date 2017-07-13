Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops issue ‘urgent message’ on rising oppression

July 13, 2017

Stating that the majority of Venezuelans support their views, the bishops of Venezuela issued an “urgent message” on July 12 condemning oppression committed by President Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

The bishops cited unconstitutional trials before military tribunals, allegations of torture, and the imprisonment of political detainees in military facilities and maximum security prisons.

Stating that legitimate legislative authority rests in the National Assembly, in which the opposition party holds a majority, the bishops expressed grave concern about the regime’s plans to convoke a constitutional assembly to draft a new constitution.

At the beginning of their message, the bishops expressed their full communion with Pope Francis and quoted the Pope, who said that “in the voice of the Venezuelan bishops, my voice also resonates.”

