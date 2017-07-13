Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission hosts roundtable on resilience

July 13, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) has hosted a roundtable discussion on the EU’s strategic priority of promoting resilience.

Representatives of the United Nations, the European Commission, and the European Parliament were among the 30 participants.

COMECE said in a July 12 statement that “resilience should be understood and implemented as a people-centered approach focusing on the human being, family and local community. By strengthening their resilience, the EU can make a significant contribution to integral human development and sustainable peace.”

