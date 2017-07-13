Catholic World News

Pope to beatify Colombian martyrs

July 13, 2017

Pope Francis will beatify two martyrs during his upcoming apostolic journey to Colombia, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Bishop Jesús Emilio Jaramillo Monsalve (1916-89) was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by Marxist-Leninist rebels of the ELN (National Liberation Army). Father Pedro Ramirez Ramos (1899-1948) was killed by supporters of an assassinated presidential candidate.

The beatifications will take place during an outdoor Mass on September 8 in Villavicencio.

