Ecumenical body warns against militarization of EU

July 13, 2017

The Conference of European Churches, an ecumenical body composed of 115 Orthodox, Old Catholic, and Protestant churches and ecclesial communities, warned against the militarization of the European Union.

In a July 11 statement, the body called on the EU “to avoid opening way for the militarization of its budget and structures” and criticized the potential transformation of the EU into a military alliance.

