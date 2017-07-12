Catholic World News

Tax-funded abortion comes to Oregon

July 12, 2017

A new state law in Oregon subsidizes abortions with taxpayer funding.

The bill—which has passed the state legislature, and awaits only the governor’s signature—requires health-care insurance to include abortion coverage. Although church-run institutions are exempt from that requirement, the state’s health department will cover abortions in those cases when a religious employer does not.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!