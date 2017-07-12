Pope urges religious instructors to adapt, be creative
July 12, 2017
Pope Francis encouraged catechists to find new ways to transmit the faith, in a message to the International Catechetical Symposium, taking place in Buenos Aires.
The Pope said that religious instructors should always look for “new signs and forms for the transmission of the faith.” He urged them to imitate “the style of Jesus, who adapted to the people around Him in order to bring them the love of God.”
Posted by: rpp -
Today 9:01 AM ET USA
Christ did not "adapt to the people around him", nor did He change His style. He told people hard truths that were sometimes not easy to hear. Think of the Samaritan woman at the well and compare that to the Bread of Life discourse in the last halk of John 6.