Pope urges religious instructors to adapt, be creative

July 12, 2017

Pope Francis encouraged catechists to find new ways to transmit the faith, in a message to the International Catechetical Symposium, taking place in Buenos Aires.

The Pope said that religious instructors should always look for “new signs and forms for the transmission of the faith.” He urged them to imitate “the style of Jesus, who adapted to the people around Him in order to bring them the love of God.”

