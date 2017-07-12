Catholic World News

New study of Shroud: blood stains point to agony of Crucifixion

July 12, 2017

A new scientific study of the Shroud of Turin has found that the linen cloth contains human blood, showing indications of torture.

The analysis of the blood on the Shroud, conducted by a team from three Italian universities, discovered unusually high levels of ferrin and creatinine. Giulio Fanti of the University of Padua explained that these particles, which are found only in the blood of an individual who has suffered severe trauma, “point to a violent death of the man wrapped in the Shroud.”

Fanti remarked that the particles discovered on the blood “cannot be artifacts made over the centuries,” but indicate that the blood was present from the time when the cloth was first used to wrap a human body.

